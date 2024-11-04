Mahindra to Unveil Two Game-Changing Electric SUVs
Mahindra & Mahindra will debut two electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, on November 26, 2024, in Chennai. These models will be the first from new sub-brands XEV and BE, showcasing Mahindra's innovative Electric Origin INGLO platform aimed at revolutionizing electric vehicle technology globally.
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the global debut of two cutting-edge electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, scheduled for November 26, 2024, in Chennai. These vehicles will be introduced at the 'Unlimit India' event. A major step for Mahindra, these models symbolize the inception of two new electric sub-brands, XEV and BE, both developed on the innovative Electric Origin INGLO architecture.
The INGLO platform has been tailored to meet the demands of both Indian and international markets, incorporating features that elevate the driving experience. Prominent for its intuitive, intelligent, and immersive technology, INGLO promises top-tier safety, remarkable range, and excellent performance, providing a multi-sensory experience for users.
Mahindra projects these vehicles to advance electric vehicle technology standards across India and the globe. While the XEV 9e seeks to redefine luxury electric vehicles with premium comfort and design, the BE 6e targets a bold and athletic performance. These models embody Indian innovation, poised to leave a mark on the global electric vehicle stage with their advanced design, technology, and standout performance attributes.
