Hero MotoCorp Celebrates Record Festive Sales Surge

Hero MotoCorp, a leader in the two-wheeler industry, announced a remarkable 13% rise in sales during this year's festive period, reaching a total of 15.98 lakh units. The company's performance marks the highest retail sales reported in their history for the 32-day festive period.

Starting with Navratri, Hero MotoCorp experienced substantial growth in most parts of India, a trend bolstered by rural sales catching up with urban figures in the latter half of the season. This milestone was reported in a regulatory filing, underscoring the robust demand experienced during this time.

CEO Niranjan Gupta expressed confidence in the continued growth trajectory, citing good momentum across various markets. Gupta remains optimistic about sustaining this trend throughout the remainder of the year, anticipating ongoing success for Hero MotoCorp.

