Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Uttarakhand
A devastating road accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district resulted in at least 36 fatalities and 24 injuries when a private bus plunged into a deep gorge. President Drouapdi Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.
A tragic road accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday, resulting in the loss of at least 36 lives. A private bus, carrying approximately 60 passengers, fell into a 200-metre deep gorge, leaving 24 others injured.
The bus accident, which happened near a rivulet in Marchula area, has left the nation in mourning. The death toll includes women and children, making this incident particularly heart-wrenching.
President Drouapdi Murmu expressed her condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. She termed the incident as a heart-rending tragedy in her post on social media platform X.
