Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Uttarakhand

A devastating road accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district resulted in at least 36 fatalities and 24 injuries when a private bus plunged into a deep gorge. President Drouapdi Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:13 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Uttarakhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday, resulting in the loss of at least 36 lives. A private bus, carrying approximately 60 passengers, fell into a 200-metre deep gorge, leaving 24 others injured.

The bus accident, which happened near a rivulet in Marchula area, has left the nation in mourning. The death toll includes women and children, making this incident particularly heart-wrenching.

President Drouapdi Murmu expressed her condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. She termed the incident as a heart-rending tragedy in her post on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024