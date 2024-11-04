Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Uttarakhand

A tragic road accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday, resulting in the loss of at least 36 lives. A private bus, carrying approximately 60 passengers, fell into a 200-metre deep gorge, leaving 24 others injured.

The bus accident, which happened near a rivulet in Marchula area, has left the nation in mourning. The death toll includes women and children, making this incident particularly heart-wrenching.

President Drouapdi Murmu expressed her condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. She termed the incident as a heart-rending tragedy in her post on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)