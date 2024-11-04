ADB Approves $10M to Strengthen Cambodia’s Fight Against Gender-Based Violence by 2030

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a landmark $10 million grant to bolster Cambodia's national efforts to eradicate gender-based violence (GBV) by 2030. This initiative, titled "Strengthening Country Systems for Prevention and Response to GBV," marks the ADB’s first dedicated Asian Development Fund (ADF) grant in Southeast Asia that directly targets gender equality. By integrating governance, public financial management, and enhanced local services, the project is set to create a cohesive approach to GBV prevention and response across Cambodia.

Comprehensive Framework for Systemic Change

The project will prioritize updates to Cambodia's domestic violence laws, ensuring they reflect current best practices in survivor protection and justice. In addition, local service delivery will be enhanced, focusing on the accessibility and quality of response resources, particularly for rural areas. Existing shelters will be renovated to provide safe, supportive spaces for survivors of GBV, with plans to increase shelter capacity and improve quality standards. Furthermore, digital solutions will be leveraged for accessible, real-time information and education on GBV, targeting youth through school-based and community programs and providing 24/7 resources on prevention and response.

“This important project will enhance systemic responses, expand access to shelters, and ensure survivors receive the care they need,” stated ADB Country Director for Cambodia, Jyotsana Varma. She emphasized the role of community-based prevention initiatives, which will empower local communities to lead awareness campaigns and tackle GBV at the grassroots level.

Ongoing GBV Challenges in Cambodia

Despite progress, including an 8-percentage point reduction in intimate partner violence since 2014, Cambodia still faces significant challenges. Approximately 21% of women aged 15–49 have experienced intimate partner violence, a figure that, while lower than the Southeast Asian average of 30%, highlights the need for consistent, coordinated action across the country. Issues in Cambodia’s current GBV response include limited survivor-centered care, a fragmented service framework, and logistical hurdles created by the involvement of multiple public agencies.

Multi-Sectoral Collaboration and Lessons from Regional Successes

The new project will incorporate insights from previous ADB-funded GBV initiatives across Asia, promoting a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach. Key ministries—including the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Ministry of Interior, and Ministry of Economy and Finance—will collaborate to ensure an integrated, survivor-centered response. The whole-of-government approach aims to build a robust, collaborative framework that aligns with Cambodia's GBV goals while establishing accountability and performance standards within each agency.

Funded through a grant from the Asian Development Fund, the $10 million project signifies ADB’s commitment to helping vulnerable developing nations and is part of a larger regional vision to combat GBV. With this initiative, ADB seeks to make a tangible impact in building safer, more inclusive societies, aligning with Cambodia's ambition of achieving zero GBV by 2030.