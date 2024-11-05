Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Reports Significant Increase in Container Traffic
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority reported an 11.86% year-on-year increase in container traffic, totaling 6,14,651 TEUs in October. For the first seven months leading up to October, container traffic rose by 13.12% with total cargo rising by 5.6% to 52.42 million tonnes.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) announced an impressive 11.86% increase in container traffic for October, marking a total of 6,14,651 TEUs.
This marks a significant improvement from the 5,49,487 TEUs managed in the same month last year. Additionally, the port handled 7.62 million tonnes of total cargo in the past month, a 2.26% uptick from October 2023.
Performance over the seven months leading to October revealed a 13.12% increase in container traffic to 4,142,134 TEUs and a 5.6% boost to 52.42 million tonnes in total cargo.
