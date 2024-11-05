Left Menu

Airlines Halt Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

International airlines are pausing flights to the Middle East due to conflict concerns. Carriers like Aegean Airlines, Air France-KLM, and Emirates have suspended services to cities like Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Baghdad. Suspensions vary, with some extending until March 2025, affecting numerous global routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:51 IST
Airlines Halt Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, major international airlines are suspending flights to the region, citing safety concerns. Aegean Airlines, Air France-KLM, Emirates, and others have halted operations to key destinations such as Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Baghdad.

The suspensions vary widely in duration. For example, Greek carrier Aegean Airlines has paused flights to Beirut until December 17, while Air France-KLM and others have extended disruptions to certain routes until at least March 2025.

This wave of cancellations impacts a large number of global travelers, as airlines prioritize passenger safety amid concerns of a broader conflict in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024