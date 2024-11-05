Airlines Halt Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, major international airlines are suspending flights to the region, citing safety concerns. Aegean Airlines, Air France-KLM, Emirates, and others have halted operations to key destinations such as Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Baghdad.

The suspensions vary widely in duration. For example, Greek carrier Aegean Airlines has paused flights to Beirut until December 17, while Air France-KLM and others have extended disruptions to certain routes until at least March 2025.

This wave of cancellations impacts a large number of global travelers, as airlines prioritize passenger safety amid concerns of a broader conflict in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)