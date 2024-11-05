Left Menu

AVP Infracon Limited Reports Significant Financial Growth in H1 FY25

AVP Infracon Limited has announced impressive financial results for H1 FY25, showcasing a remarkable 63% increase in revenue and a 75% rise in net profit. Key project wins and strategic expansions have bolstered the firm's infrastructure capabilities, positioning it for continued success and growth in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:23 IST
AVP Infracon Limited Reports Significant Financial Growth in H1 FY25
AVP Infracon Reports Strong 75 % Growth In H1 FY25 Net Profit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AVP Infracon Limited, a leading infrastructure development company, has reported robust financial growth for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. According to unaudited figures, the firm recorded a significant 63.05% increase in revenue from operations, amounting to Rs 109.22 crore, and a 63.19% rise in EBITDA, reaching Rs 23.95 crore. Net profit also surged by 75.37%, indicating strong financial health.

Noteworthy contributions to this growth included successful project bids from the National Highway Authority of India and other major contracts, which have diversified AVP Infracon's project portfolio. The company's strategic emphasis on road infrastructure and operational efficiency, particularly in Tamil Nadu, has been crucial to its success, as noted by Managing Director Prasanna Dhandayuthapani.

AVP Infracon's 90% holding in the newly opened AVP RMC plant in Tirupur District further strengthens its regional presence and operational capabilities. The expansion is expected to meet rising local demand and drive further efficiency. As the company continues to leverage its assets and optimize costs, it anticipates sustained growth and long-term profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024