AVP Infracon Limited Reports Significant Financial Growth in H1 FY25
AVP Infracon Limited has announced impressive financial results for H1 FY25, showcasing a remarkable 63% increase in revenue and a 75% rise in net profit. Key project wins and strategic expansions have bolstered the firm's infrastructure capabilities, positioning it for continued success and growth in the sector.
AVP Infracon Limited, a leading infrastructure development company, has reported robust financial growth for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. According to unaudited figures, the firm recorded a significant 63.05% increase in revenue from operations, amounting to Rs 109.22 crore, and a 63.19% rise in EBITDA, reaching Rs 23.95 crore. Net profit also surged by 75.37%, indicating strong financial health.
Noteworthy contributions to this growth included successful project bids from the National Highway Authority of India and other major contracts, which have diversified AVP Infracon's project portfolio. The company's strategic emphasis on road infrastructure and operational efficiency, particularly in Tamil Nadu, has been crucial to its success, as noted by Managing Director Prasanna Dhandayuthapani.
AVP Infracon's 90% holding in the newly opened AVP RMC plant in Tirupur District further strengthens its regional presence and operational capabilities. The expansion is expected to meet rising local demand and drive further efficiency. As the company continues to leverage its assets and optimize costs, it anticipates sustained growth and long-term profitability.
