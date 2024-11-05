JSW Steel Navigates Output Challenges in October

JSW Steel, a key player in the steel industry, reported a marginal 1 percent decline in consolidated output for October, falling to 22.81 lakh tonnes. This slight decrease contrasts with the 23.12 lakh tonnes produced during the same period last year, as detailed in an official exchange filing by the company.

Domestically, Indian production saw a 2 percent dip, dropping to 21.99 lakh tonnes from 22.36 lakh tonnes in October 2023. This reduction is attributed to a temporary maintenance halt at a blast furnace within the Dolvi plant, which affected capacity utilization, reducing it to 89 percent. Full operations have since resumed.

Meanwhile, JSW Steel USA - Ohio experienced growth, reporting a production rise to 0.82 lakh tonnes compared to 0.76 lakh tonnes a year ago. JSW Steel remains a flagship entity of the diversified USD 24 billion JSW Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)