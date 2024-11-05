Left Menu

JSW Steel Navigates Output Challenges in October

JSW Steel reported a slight 1% decline in October's consolidated output to 22.81 lakh tonnes, compared to 23.12 LT in the previous year. In India, production dipped by 2%, largely due to temporary maintenance. U.S. operations saw an increase, with enhanced production levels at the Ohio facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:30 IST
JSW Steel Navigates Output Challenges in October
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel, a key player in the steel industry, reported a marginal 1 percent decline in consolidated output for October, falling to 22.81 lakh tonnes. This slight decrease contrasts with the 23.12 lakh tonnes produced during the same period last year, as detailed in an official exchange filing by the company.

Domestically, Indian production saw a 2 percent dip, dropping to 21.99 lakh tonnes from 22.36 lakh tonnes in October 2023. This reduction is attributed to a temporary maintenance halt at a blast furnace within the Dolvi plant, which affected capacity utilization, reducing it to 89 percent. Full operations have since resumed.

Meanwhile, JSW Steel USA - Ohio experienced growth, reporting a production rise to 0.82 lakh tonnes compared to 0.76 lakh tonnes a year ago. JSW Steel remains a flagship entity of the diversified USD 24 billion JSW Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024