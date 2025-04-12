Blast Furnace Explosion Injures 13 at Chhattisgarh Plant

An explosion at a sponge iron plant in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district resulted in injuries to at least 13 officials and workers, according to local police reports.

The blast occurred at Prakash Sponge Iron Limited's facility in Kota Dabri area of Champa town. Superintendent of Police Vivek Shukla confirmed the explosion happened around 4.30 pm, injuring those close to the site.

Serious burn injuries were reported as the hot molten iron spilled on individuals present. A forensic team is investigating the explosion's cause, while the injured were transported to Raipur for medical care.

