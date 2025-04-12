Left Menu

Blast Furnace Explosion Injures 13 at Chhattisgarh Plant

An explosion in a blast furnace at Prakash Sponge Iron Limited injured 13 officials and workers in Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred in Janjgir-Champa district, with some victims sustaining serious injuries. An investigation is underway to determine the cause, and the injured have been moved to Raipur for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Janjgir | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An explosion at a sponge iron plant in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district resulted in injuries to at least 13 officials and workers, according to local police reports.

The blast occurred at Prakash Sponge Iron Limited's facility in Kota Dabri area of Champa town. Superintendent of Police Vivek Shukla confirmed the explosion happened around 4.30 pm, injuring those close to the site.

Serious burn injuries were reported as the hot molten iron spilled on individuals present. A forensic team is investigating the explosion's cause, while the injured were transported to Raipur for medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

