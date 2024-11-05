Left Menu

Tech Glitch Causes Fatal DTC Bus Accident in Delhi

A technical glitch led a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus to veer off course, resulting in the deaths of Constable Victor and engineering student Satyapriya. The incident occurred near Monastery Market, involving a breakdown and subsequent collisions, raising concerns on vehicle maintenance and public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:36 IST
Tech Glitch Causes Fatal DTC Bus Accident in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A technical glitch in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus resulted in a tragic accident, killing Delhi Police Constable Victor and a commuter named Satyapriya, near the Monastery Market on Monday night.

The bus veered off its route, crashing into a billboard pole before hitting the two men. With no passengers on board, the bus eventually halted after striking a road divider. Initial reports indicate the driver faced issues controlling the vehicle due to a mechanical failure.

Constable Victor, who sustained fatal injuries, was declared dead at the hospital. Similarly, Satyapriya, an engineering student, was also declared dead upon arrival. The bus driver, Vinod Kumar, has been taken into custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024