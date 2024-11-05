Tech Glitch Causes Fatal DTC Bus Accident in Delhi

A technical glitch in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus resulted in a tragic accident, killing Delhi Police Constable Victor and a commuter named Satyapriya, near the Monastery Market on Monday night.

The bus veered off its route, crashing into a billboard pole before hitting the two men. With no passengers on board, the bus eventually halted after striking a road divider. Initial reports indicate the driver faced issues controlling the vehicle due to a mechanical failure.

Constable Victor, who sustained fatal injuries, was declared dead at the hospital. Similarly, Satyapriya, an engineering student, was also declared dead upon arrival. The bus driver, Vinod Kumar, has been taken into custody for further investigation.

