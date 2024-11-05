Left Menu

Empowering Rides: The Success of Delhi's Free Bus Travel Scheme for Women

Delhi's government initiative, the 'Pink Ticket' scheme, allows women to travel for free on public buses, issuing over 150 crore tickets. Praised by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the scheme promotes savings for women and reported a substantial increase in female bus riders.

  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has seen a significant surge in female bus travelers thanks to the 'Pink Ticket' scheme. Spearheaded by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, more than 150 crore tickets have been distributed, enabling women to commute for free and ease financial burdens.

Kejriwal stated his vision for women empowerment, highlighting that these free rides provide crucial savings that support family needs. Since the scheme's launch in October 2019, it has facilitated an increase in both regular women passengers and new female riders.

Echoing Kejriwal's sentiments, AAP's Delhi state secretary Reena Gupta noted a 25% rise in regular women bus users and a 15% increase in new riders, calling it a testament to good governance and AAP's commitment to serving the capital's residents.

