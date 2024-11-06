Left Menu

Unpacking the Russian Exploding Parcel Plot

Exploding parcels at European logistics depots were part of a Russian plan to target cargo flights to the US. Security officials have pointed to Moscow's involvement in such acts to destabilize Ukraine's allies. Investigations are underway in Lithuania, Poland, and other countries with several arrests made.

Exploding parcels in European logistics hubs were part of an alleged Russian plot targeting US-bound cargo flights, according to security officials. These incidents have heightened tensions as they coincide with previous acts attributed to Moscow aimed at destabilizing Ukraine's allies across Europe.

Investigations reveal that explosions in courier depots in Britain, Germany, and Poland were potentially serious escalations. Lithuanian national security adviser Kestutis Budrys labeled these as 'unconventional kinetic operations' by Russian military intelligence against NATO countries.

Western security sources blame Moscow's military intelligence service for attempting to incite mayhem. Poland detained four individuals in connection with these activities, while Lithuania continues cooperating with international partners. The Russian government, Canada, and various European nations are closely monitoring developments.

