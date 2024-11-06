Diageo India's Pioneering ESG Path: From Water Replenishment to Inclusive Culture

Diageo India has made substantial progress in its 'Spirit of Progress' ESG action plan, surpassing water replenishment targets three years ahead and achieving significant renewable energy milestones well before the 2030 timeline.

The company unveiled its third annual ESG Reporting Index 2024, showcasing efforts in sustainability, responsible consumption, and inclusion, all aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). Key accomplishments include pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability, improving water use efficiency, and advancing gender representation within the firm.

Under the leadership of CEO Hina Nagarajan, Diageo India remains committed to fostering a sustainable, inclusive work environment and business ecosystem, underpinned by transparent governance and impactful community engagement.

