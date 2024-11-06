Left Menu

Diageo India's Pioneering ESG Path: From Water Replenishment to Inclusive Culture

Diageo India has exceeded its ESG goals ahead of schedule, particularly in water replenishment and renewable energy. The company launched its 2024 ESG Reporting Index, highlighting strides in grain-to-glass sustainability, responsible consumption, and diversity. Diageo's initiatives align with UN SDGs and are rooted in ethical business practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:02 IST
Diageo India's Pioneering ESG Path: From Water Replenishment to Inclusive Culture
  • Country:
  • United States

Diageo India has made substantial progress in its 'Spirit of Progress' ESG action plan, surpassing water replenishment targets three years ahead and achieving significant renewable energy milestones well before the 2030 timeline.

The company unveiled its third annual ESG Reporting Index 2024, showcasing efforts in sustainability, responsible consumption, and inclusion, all aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). Key accomplishments include pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability, improving water use efficiency, and advancing gender representation within the firm.

Under the leadership of CEO Hina Nagarajan, Diageo India remains committed to fostering a sustainable, inclusive work environment and business ecosystem, underpinned by transparent governance and impactful community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024