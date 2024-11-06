Left Menu

Rouble Takes a Hit as Trump Claims 2024 Victory

The Russian rouble briefly weakened to 100 against the dollar as Donald Trump claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election. This development raises the U.S. currency, affecting global markets. Trump's plans may increase inflation and bond yields, influencing dollar interest rates and military support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:42 IST
Rouble Takes a Hit as Trump Claims 2024 Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian rouble experienced a sharp decline, briefly touching 100 against the dollar, following Donald Trump's claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election. This outcome could bolster the U.S. currency, presenting potential global market implications.

At 0737 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar, settling at 98.00 after reaching its lowest point in over a year. While it remained steady against the yuan, it gained 1.2% against the euro. Analysts believe Trump's proposed policies could elevate inflation and bond yields more than his opponent's, boosting the dollar and affecting U.S. interest rate strategies.

Amid heightened sanctions on the Moscow Exchange, trade in dollars and euros has transitioned to the over-the-counter market, complicating price data access. The central bank's official exchange rate was set at 98.06 to the dollar, with the MOEX stock index rising 2.3% to 2,677.9 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024