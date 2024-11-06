Left Menu

Strategic Partnership Fuels Rangsang Carbon Project in India

FCF India partners with RPG Group's Asvata to pre-finance the Rangsang Carbon Project across Assam and Meghalaya. This venture focuses on ecosystem restoration, food nutrition security, and livelihood improvements for over 15,000 farmers. The collaboration aligns corporate investment with sustainable climate actions, aiming for environmental and financial returns.

Updated: 06-11-2024 15:01 IST
FCF India and Asvata Partner to Boost Climate Action with Smallholder Farmers in Assam and Meghalaya. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move aligning corporate investment with sustainability, FCF India has entered into a strategic partnership with Asvata, part of the RPG Group, to support the Rangsang Carbon Project across India. This project aims to restore homestead lands of rural communities in Assam and Meghalaya, spanning a substantial 8,860 hectares.

The Rangsang Carbon Project, developed by FCF India and executed by Rangsang, aims at reducing carbon emissions while enhancing food nutrition security and livelihood prospects for more than 15,000 farmers. Registered with Verra, this initiative focuses on planting indigenous tree species to improve regional ecosystems. Asvata's financial input is critical to scaling this project.

Highlighting the potential for Nature-Based Solutions, Jasmeet Singh of FCF India emphasized the project's dual objective of driving environmental impact and financial returns. Navin Mathur of Asvata reiterated their commitment to sustainable investments that generate long-term value for the environment and society, marking a vital step in creating a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

