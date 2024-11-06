Markets Surge as Trump Secures Presidency, Bitcoin Hits Record
Global stock markets rallied after Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, with significant gains in U.S. futures and a record high for bitcoin. Meanwhile, the dollar saw a large jump, and Treasury yields rose amid expectations of fiscal changes. Emerging markets faced challenges, notably Mexico's peso.
Major global stock markets experienced a rally on Wednesday as Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency, with bitcoin soaring to a record high. The U.S. dollar posted its largest one-day increase since early 2023, reflecting investor expectations of economic policy shifts under Trump’s leadership.
U.S. and European markets saw significant gains, with S&P and Nasdaq futures up over 2%, while small-cap stocks surged by 6.2%. Japan’s Nikkei index rose over 2.5% amid a weakening yen, indicating positive investor sentiment regarding U.S.-led economic policies.
Conversely, emerging markets suffered, with Mexico’s peso depreciating significantly. Analysts noted concerns over potential trade barriers and increased inflation under Trump’s administration. U.S. bond yields rose sharply, anticipating heightened fiscal deficits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
