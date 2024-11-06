South Korean Firms Brace for U.S. Tariff Turbulence Under Trump's 2024 Win
Following Donald Trump's 2024 presidential victory, South Korea's trade minister suggested Korean companies might increase U.S. investments if higher tariffs are imposed. With significant investments already in U.S. automobile production, potential tariff hikes could challenge South Korea's trade strategies as exports face uncertainties.
In the wake of Donald Trump's triumph in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, South Korea's trade minister indicated a possible pivot by domestic companies towards more U.S. investments, particularly in response to anticipated higher tariffs. Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo shared these insights shortly after Trump's victory.
Speculation about raising tariffs could prompt firms to consider increasing direct investments and on-site production in the United States, especially in the automobile sector, which currently dominates South Korean investments there. This shift underscores concerns over the future of U.S.-bound exports, particularly those from small and medium-sized parts manufacturers.
Despite potential challenges, Cheong assured that relations between South Korea and the United States would remain stable. He emphasized ongoing efforts to maintain smooth trade relations, not only with the U.S. but also with crucial partners like China, as South Korea navigates fluctuating global trade dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
