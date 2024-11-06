South Korean Firms Brace for U.S. Tariff Turbulence Under Trump's 2024 Win

In the wake of Donald Trump's triumph in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, South Korea's trade minister indicated a possible pivot by domestic companies towards more U.S. investments, particularly in response to anticipated higher tariffs. Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo shared these insights shortly after Trump's victory.

Speculation about raising tariffs could prompt firms to consider increasing direct investments and on-site production in the United States, especially in the automobile sector, which currently dominates South Korean investments there. This shift underscores concerns over the future of U.S.-bound exports, particularly those from small and medium-sized parts manufacturers.

Despite potential challenges, Cheong assured that relations between South Korea and the United States would remain stable. He emphasized ongoing efforts to maintain smooth trade relations, not only with the U.S. but also with crucial partners like China, as South Korea navigates fluctuating global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)