Sky Connectivity: New Delhi to Pithoragarh Flight Launched

The vibrant skies of Uttarakhand welcomed a new era of connectivity as the first commercial flight from Delhi landed in Pithoragarh. This historical moment took place at the Naini Saini airport, with the inaugural flight touching down at 11 am, marking the beginning of a thrice-weekly service operated by Alliance Air.

The inaugural event was graced by prominent political figures. Among the passengers was senior BJP leader Ganesh Bhandari, who traveled from Delhi to Pithoragarh, exemplifying the flight's significance for political and regional connectivity. On the return flight to Delhi, Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta was among the 27 passengers.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the flight, celebrating a significant step in enhancing regional air connectivity. The commendation for this initiative was echoed by BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Pithoragarh MLA Mayukh Singh Mahar, who recognized the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)