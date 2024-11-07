Left Menu

Brazil Emerges as Key Supplier of Pulses to India

India sees Brazil as a burgeoning supplier of black gram and pigeon peas. The potential for Brazil to play a major role in India's pulse imports was explored during a delegation's meeting. Brazil's urad exports almost doubled in a year, reflecting advantageous trade relations.

Updated: 07-11-2024 17:49 IST
India is looking to Brazil as a critical partner in importing vital pulses like black gram and pigeon peas. The Consumer Affairs Ministry acknowledged Brazil's burgeoning role after discussions with a Brazilian agricultural delegation.

According to official statements, Brazil has significantly increased its export of urad to India, growing from 4,102 tonnes in 2023 to over 22,000 tonnes by October 2024. Such export growth aligns with Brazil's status as a prospective major supplier.

The trade dynamics with Brazil follow a successful strategy seen with Australia, where contrasting cropping seasons have benefited both nations. India's allowance for duty-free chickpea imports in response to production shortfalls encouraged Australian farmers to expand their output, subsequently stabilizing prices within India.

