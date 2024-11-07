Finland's Airports Revive Radio Navigation Amid Russian GPS Disruptions

Three airports in Eastern Finland are set to reintroduce radio navigation systems to support aircraft landings, reacting to suspected Russian interference with satellite navigation, the airport operators revealed to Reuters.

Authorities in Finland suspect Russia of disrupting navigation signals, including those from the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and Global Positioning System (GPS), in Eastern Finland and the Baltic Sea area. These actions are perceived as defensive measures to protect Russia's oil ports and strategic sites from potential Ukrainian air strikes or drone threats. However, Russia has officially denied any interference with communication and satellite networks.

The airport authorities in Joensuu and Savonlinna, towns located about an hour from the Russian border, have introduced upgraded radio-based Distance Measuring Equipment this September. The airport in Lappeenranta is also planning similar upgrades imminently. According to Finavia's head of infrastructure and security, Henri Hansson, this radio-based system offers an alternative method for aircraft during periods of GPS signal interruption.

