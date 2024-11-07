FAA Tightens Oversight as Boeing Resumes 737 MAX Production

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced plans to heighten its supervisory role over Boeing as the company prepares to restart production of its 737 MAX aircraft. This decision follows a 53-day strike that concluded earlier this week.

According to the FAA, Administrator Mike Whitaker communicated with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, underscoring the imperative of employing Boeing's system for managing safety risks before production resumes. Throughout the strike, the FAA maintained an increased on-site presence at Boeing's factories.

The aviation agency has vowed to bolster and focus its oversight efforts as Boeing embarks on its return-to-work strategy. Currently, Boeing has not disclosed a specific date to recommence production activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)