Drone Assault: Overnight Strikes Ignite Fires Across Ukraine

In a significant overnight assault, Russia launched a barrage of drones targeting Ukraine. This attack resulted in injuries to four people and caused damage to both residential and commercial properties in Kyiv and other regions, according to Ukrainian officials on Saturday.

Ukraine's air defenses were engaged thoroughly, managing to down 56 out of the 88 drones launched by Russia. Nevertheless, notable destruction ensued in Kyiv, where drone debris led to fires after hitting a private house and several commercial buildings, as reported by city officials.

Additional damage was recorded in various areas, including Kharkiv in the northeast, where one person was injured. In the central Dnipropetrovsk region and the Odesa region in the south, further damage to buildings was reported, escalating the impact of the attack across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)