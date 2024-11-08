Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Australia Explore Cutting-Edge Road Asset Management

A seminar in New Delhi, hosted by the National Transport Research Organization, explored innovative road asset management practices from Australia that can be implemented in India. The event highlighted the introduction of the Intelligent Pavement Assessment Vehicle, emphasizing timely maintenance for optimal community benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:58 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Australia Explore Cutting-Edge Road Asset Management
India-Australia Partnership Seminar Held In Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On November 5th, a significant seminar titled 'India-Australia Partnership' was convened at Hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi, focusing on enhancing infrastructure management through global best practices in road asset management. These strategies aim to optimize outcomes for India's road and highway systems.

Organized by the National Transport Research Organization (NTRO), previously known as the Australian Road Research Board, the seminar was supported logistically by Indian Road Survey & Management Pvt Limited. NTRO, with a history of over 64 years, leads the field in transportation technology and road safety, while IRSM, its Indian joint venture partner, has pioneered advanced road infrastructure assessment in the nation since 2009.

The seminar attracted senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), and key representatives from the Australian Trade and Investment Commission. Michael Caltabiano, CEO of NTRO, showcased innovative road asset management technologies used internationally, emphasizing the upcoming introduction of the Intelligent Pavement Assessment Vehicle in India. This technology promises to enhance the evaluation and maintenance of India's extensive road assets, potentially boosting informed investment decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024