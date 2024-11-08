Strengthening Ties: India and Australia Explore Cutting-Edge Road Asset Management

On November 5th, a significant seminar titled 'India-Australia Partnership' was convened at Hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi, focusing on enhancing infrastructure management through global best practices in road asset management. These strategies aim to optimize outcomes for India's road and highway systems.

Organized by the National Transport Research Organization (NTRO), previously known as the Australian Road Research Board, the seminar was supported logistically by Indian Road Survey & Management Pvt Limited. NTRO, with a history of over 64 years, leads the field in transportation technology and road safety, while IRSM, its Indian joint venture partner, has pioneered advanced road infrastructure assessment in the nation since 2009.

The seminar attracted senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), and key representatives from the Australian Trade and Investment Commission. Michael Caltabiano, CEO of NTRO, showcased innovative road asset management technologies used internationally, emphasizing the upcoming introduction of the Intelligent Pavement Assessment Vehicle in India. This technology promises to enhance the evaluation and maintenance of India's extensive road assets, potentially boosting informed investment decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)