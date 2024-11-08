India on the Superpower Horizon: Putin's Vision

Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced his support for India's inclusion among global superpowers, attributing this to India's fastest-growing economy, substantial population, and rich cultural heritage. While speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, he extolled India's prospects for continued growth and highlighted the country's vital status.

Putin emphasized the strong and trustworthy bilateral relations between Russia and India, particularly in various sectors like the defense industry. He cited the collaborative development of military projects, such as the BrahMos missile, as a testament to the cooperative spirit and high level of trust between the two nations.

Regarding the recent tensions between India and China, Putin expressed optimism that wise and prudent leaders would continue to seek and find compromises. This sentiment was bolstered by recent agreements firmed up between India and China to resolve issues related to troop patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)