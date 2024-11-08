The House of Abhinandan Lodha Announces Rs 3,000 Crore Expansion in Six Cities
Realty firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha plans a Rs 3,000 crore expansion into six new cities, including Amritsar and Varanasi. The company acquired 352 acres and aims to launch 5,500 plots by June next year. The firm expects USD 1 billion revenue from these developments.
- Country:
- India
The House of Abhinandan Lodha, a real estate firm specializing in residential plots, has announced a Rs 3,000 crore investment strategy to penetrate six new cities: Amritsar, Varanasi, Vrindavan, Shimla, Nagpur, and Khapoli.
Having acquired 352 acres of new land, the Mumbai-based company, which launched in 2021, plans to launch around 5,500 plots by June next year. Founder Abhinandan Lodha disclosed that half of the investment capital has been used in land acquisition, with the remainder allocated for development.
The expansion marks a significant growth phase for The House of Abhinandan Lodha, projecting a revenue of USD 1 billion from these ventures. The company is set to fund the projects through internal accruals and a platform with HDFC Capital, targeting the vigorous demand for plots emerging in the post-Covid era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
