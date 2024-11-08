Left Menu

Zinka Logistics Gears Up for Rs 1,115 Crore IPO

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd, a platform for truck operators, announced an IPO priced at Rs 259-273 per share, aiming to raise Rs 1,115 crore. The offering includes fresh shares worth Rs 550 crore and an OFS of 2.06 crore shares. It will fund business expansion and operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:30 IST
Zinka Logistics Gears Up for Rs 1,115 Crore IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd, the Bengaluru-based digital platform for truck operators, is setting the stage for its highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 259-273 per share. This ambitious move aims to raise Rs 1,115 crore.

The IPO will start from November 13 until November 18, featuring a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 550 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 2.06 crore shares. Promoters and investors will offer sale shares valued at Rs 565 crore at the top end of the price range.

Funds will be deployed towards sales and marketing (Rs 200 crore), financial backing (Rs 140 crore), product development (Rs 75 crore), and general corporate objectives. Zinka is keen on digitally transforming India's trucking industry, leveraging its app to streamline payments, telematics, load management, and vehicle financing. Substantial amounts have been processed in recent months, indicating robust growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024