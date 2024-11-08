Ola Electric Narrows Net Loss on Surge in Sales

Ola Electric Mobility announced a reduction in its consolidated net loss to Rs 495 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, boosted by strong sales performance.

The Bengaluru-based company noted a revenue increase to Rs 1,214 crore, compared to Rs 873 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Sales surged by 74%, with 98,619 units sold compared to 56,813 units during the same period last year. Ola aims to expand to 2,000 company-owned stores by March 2025, with 782 stores existing as of September 2024.

