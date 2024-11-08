Fatal Motorcycle-Truck Collision in Jaipur: Three Men Lose Lives
In Jaipur's Harmara area, a tragic accident occurred when a motorcycle was hit by a truck, resulting in the death of three men. The victims, who were laborers, were identified as Surendra, Dinesh, and Kanhaiya. The truck driver fled the scene following the crash.
A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three laborers in Jaipur on Friday. The fatal collision between a motorcycle and a truck took place in the Harmara area of the city, according to police reports.
Bharat Lal, Station House Officer of Harmara, stated that the accident happened near New Loha Mandi. The truck, returning after unloading goods, collided with the motorcycle, which approached at a high speed. In the aftermath, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.
The deceased have been identified as Surendra from Dausa district, and Dinesh and Kanhaiya from different localities in Jaipur. Their bodies are currently held at Kanwatia Hospital's mortuary, while their families have been notified of the tragic event.
