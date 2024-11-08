Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan: Investing in Mineral Wealth for Future Growth

The Rajasthan government has successfully signed MoUs totaling Rs 63,463 crore at the 'Rising Rajasthan' Pre Summit, aiming to bolster the state's industrial and economic growth. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized a favorable investment environment, while highlighting opportunities in the mining and petroleum sectors with significant mineral reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:38 IST
Rising Rajasthan: Investing in Mineral Wealth for Future Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 63,463 crore at the 'Rising Rajasthan' Pre Summit in the Mines and Petroleum Department on Friday. The agreements were formalized in a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Principal Secretary Mines T. Ravikant, Director Mines Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, and officials from interested institutions.

Chief Minister Sharma urged investors to seize opportunities at the Rising Rajasthan Summit in December. Emphasizing a conducive environment for industrial investments, he noted the state's potential for economic growth and employment. Referring to tours in Japan and Korea, Sharma highlighted the profitable business environment for foreign companies in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan boasts vast mineral reserves including gold, silver, and uranium, propelling it to the forefront of the mining sector with new mineral policies. These developments align with the state's commitment to enhancing industrial investment and employment. As Principal Secretary T. Ravikant reported, the state has signed proposals totaling over Rs 1,41,184 crore in this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024