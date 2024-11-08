Rising Rajasthan: Investing in Mineral Wealth for Future Growth

The Rajasthan government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 63,463 crore at the 'Rising Rajasthan' Pre Summit in the Mines and Petroleum Department on Friday. The agreements were formalized in a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Principal Secretary Mines T. Ravikant, Director Mines Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, and officials from interested institutions.

Chief Minister Sharma urged investors to seize opportunities at the Rising Rajasthan Summit in December. Emphasizing a conducive environment for industrial investments, he noted the state's potential for economic growth and employment. Referring to tours in Japan and Korea, Sharma highlighted the profitable business environment for foreign companies in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan boasts vast mineral reserves including gold, silver, and uranium, propelling it to the forefront of the mining sector with new mineral policies. These developments align with the state's commitment to enhancing industrial investment and employment. As Principal Secretary T. Ravikant reported, the state has signed proposals totaling over Rs 1,41,184 crore in this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)