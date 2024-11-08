Signature Global Bounces Back with Strong Quarterly Profits
Signature Global Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 4.15 crore for the September quarter, recovering from a loss last year. Their total income rose significantly due to strong demand in Gurugram, fueled by resilient market conditions and infrastructure development. The company plans to enhance efficiency and capitalize on growth opportunities.
- Country:
- India
Real estate powerhouse, Signature Global Ltd, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.15 crore for the quarter ending September, marking a significant turnaround from the loss of Rs 19.92 crore reported in the previous year.
Riding on robust demand, the firm's total income surged to Rs 777.42 crore in the second quarter, a stark increase from Rs 121.16 crore in the corresponding period last year. Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal attributed this performance to solid fundamentals and resilient end-user demand in the Delhi NCR region, especially Gurugram.
Aggarwal highlighted the company's focus on enhancing operational efficiency and leveraging Gurugram's urban development to meet housing needs effectively. The promising response to recent launches suggests a thriving market for quality homes, promising sustained value for stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ramky Infrastructure: Rising Star in Construction Recognized at Global Awards
Reliance and Nvidia are partnering to build AI infrastructure in India, says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Nvidia and Reliance: Pioneering AI Infrastructure in India
Boosting Rail Connectivity: India's Infrastructure Leap
NVIDIA and Reliance Join Forces to Build AI Infrastructure in India