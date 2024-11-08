Left Menu

Signature Global Bounces Back with Strong Quarterly Profits

Signature Global Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 4.15 crore for the September quarter, recovering from a loss last year. Their total income rose significantly due to strong demand in Gurugram, fueled by resilient market conditions and infrastructure development. The company plans to enhance efficiency and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Real estate powerhouse, Signature Global Ltd, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.15 crore for the quarter ending September, marking a significant turnaround from the loss of Rs 19.92 crore reported in the previous year.

Riding on robust demand, the firm's total income surged to Rs 777.42 crore in the second quarter, a stark increase from Rs 121.16 crore in the corresponding period last year. Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal attributed this performance to solid fundamentals and resilient end-user demand in the Delhi NCR region, especially Gurugram.

Aggarwal highlighted the company's focus on enhancing operational efficiency and leveraging Gurugram's urban development to meet housing needs effectively. The promising response to recent launches suggests a thriving market for quality homes, promising sustained value for stakeholders.

