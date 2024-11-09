Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Aerial Innovation: Seaplane Demo Takes Off

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a seaplane demo flight from Vijayawada, marking a significant step in the state's aviation sector. This initiative aims to boost economic activities and generate employment, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a pioneer in water-based aviation in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:32 IST
In a groundbreaking initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a seaplane demo flight from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Srisailam in Nandyal district on Saturday.

The event, celebrated with enthusiasm at Punnami Ghat, witnessed Naidu emphasizing the innovative nature of the project. He expressed optimism that novelties such as this should originate in Amaravati, marking Andhra Pradesh's ambition to lead in water-based aviation.

This venture is expected to create jobs and promote economic growth, noted Naidu. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, commending the chief minister's vision, highlighted the potential of seaplanes, a project strongly supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, setting a promising future for the state's aviation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

