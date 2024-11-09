Andhra Pradesh's Aerial Innovation: Seaplane Demo Takes Off
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a seaplane demo flight from Vijayawada, marking a significant step in the state's aviation sector. This initiative aims to boost economic activities and generate employment, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a pioneer in water-based aviation in India.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a seaplane demo flight from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Srisailam in Nandyal district on Saturday.
The event, celebrated with enthusiasm at Punnami Ghat, witnessed Naidu emphasizing the innovative nature of the project. He expressed optimism that novelties such as this should originate in Amaravati, marking Andhra Pradesh's ambition to lead in water-based aviation.
This venture is expected to create jobs and promote economic growth, noted Naidu. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, commending the chief minister's vision, highlighted the potential of seaplanes, a project strongly supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, setting a promising future for the state's aviation landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Angel Yeast Unveils Cutting-edge Innovations at FHA 2024 Singapore
CM RISE School Vinoba Wins 'World's Best School Prize' for Innovation
India-Germany Alliance: A New Era of Business and Innovation
India-Germany Strengthen Ties: A New Era of Defense and Innovation Collaboration
India-Germany Relations: Boosting Cooperation in Peace, Youth, and Innovation