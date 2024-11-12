Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Six Student Lives at ONGC Chowk

Six students lost their lives and another was critically injured in a car accident involving a truck at ONGC Chowk. The event occurred early Tuesday morning, and authorities are investigating the cause using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident early Tuesday, six students were killed and one was severely injured when their car collided with a truck at ONGC Chowk. Police reported the incident happened around 1:30 AM.

The vehicle, carrying the students, crashed into the back of the truck, leaving the car completely mangled. The deceased were identified as Kunal Kukreja, Atul Agrawal, Rishabh Jain, Navya Goel, Kamakshi, and Guneet. All hailed from Dehradun, except Kukreja, who was from Himachal Pradesh.

Siddhesh Agrawal, the seventh occupant, is in a critical condition at Synergy Hospital. Authorities are examining CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident, Circle Officer Neeraj Semwal stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

