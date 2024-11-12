Tragic Collision Claims Six Student Lives at ONGC Chowk

In a tragic accident early Tuesday, six students were killed and one was severely injured when their car collided with a truck at ONGC Chowk. Police reported the incident happened around 1:30 AM.

The vehicle, carrying the students, crashed into the back of the truck, leaving the car completely mangled. The deceased were identified as Kunal Kukreja, Atul Agrawal, Rishabh Jain, Navya Goel, Kamakshi, and Guneet. All hailed from Dehradun, except Kukreja, who was from Himachal Pradesh.

Siddhesh Agrawal, the seventh occupant, is in a critical condition at Synergy Hospital. Authorities are examining CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident, Circle Officer Neeraj Semwal stated.

