Bansal Wire Industries Doubles Profit Amidst Surging Revenue

Bansal Wire Industries has reported a substantial increase in its profit after tax, doubling to Rs 40 crore for the September quarter of fiscal year 2025. This impressive growth is attributed to a surge in revenue.

In the same quarter last year, the firm recorded a profit after tax of Rs 18.1 crore. Current revenues have climbed to Rs 825.4 crore from Rs 603.4 crore, according to a company statement issued on Monday.

Pranav Bansal, MD & CEO, stated that the second quarter experienced a robust order inflow, which is anticipated to continue in the second half of the year, bolstered by ongoing economic growth and increased infrastructure investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)