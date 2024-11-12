Left Menu

Bansal Wire Industries Doubles Profit Amidst Surging Revenue

Bansal Wire Industries reported a more than two-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 40 crore for the September quarter of FY25, driven by higher revenue. The company's revenues rose to Rs 825.4 crore, up from Rs 603.4 crore in the prior year period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:40 IST
Bansal Wire Industries Doubles Profit Amidst Surging Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bansal Wire Industries has reported a substantial increase in its profit after tax, doubling to Rs 40 crore for the September quarter of fiscal year 2025. This impressive growth is attributed to a surge in revenue.

In the same quarter last year, the firm recorded a profit after tax of Rs 18.1 crore. Current revenues have climbed to Rs 825.4 crore from Rs 603.4 crore, according to a company statement issued on Monday.

Pranav Bansal, MD & CEO, stated that the second quarter experienced a robust order inflow, which is anticipated to continue in the second half of the year, bolstered by ongoing economic growth and increased infrastructure investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024