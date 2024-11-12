Bansal Wire Industries Doubles Profit Amidst Surging Revenue
Bansal Wire Industries reported a more than two-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 40 crore for the September quarter of FY25, driven by higher revenue. The company's revenues rose to Rs 825.4 crore, up from Rs 603.4 crore in the prior year period.
Bansal Wire Industries has reported a substantial increase in its profit after tax, doubling to Rs 40 crore for the September quarter of fiscal year 2025. This impressive growth is attributed to a surge in revenue.
In the same quarter last year, the firm recorded a profit after tax of Rs 18.1 crore. Current revenues have climbed to Rs 825.4 crore from Rs 603.4 crore, according to a company statement issued on Monday.
Pranav Bansal, MD & CEO, stated that the second quarter experienced a robust order inflow, which is anticipated to continue in the second half of the year, bolstered by ongoing economic growth and increased infrastructure investment.
