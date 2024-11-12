Left Menu

Godrej Industries Expands into Food Sector with Savannah Surfactants Acquisition

Godrej Industries will acquire Savannah Surfactants' food additives and emulsifier business for Rs 76 crore. This acquisition will enable Godrej to expand its product offerings in the Food & Beverages segment. Godrej aims for sustainable growth and innovation with this strategic move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:15 IST
Godrej Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Industries has announced the acquisition of the food additives and emulsifier business from Savannah Surfactants Limited for Rs 76 crore.

The announcement, made in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, revealed a strategic push into the Food & Beverages sector through this acquisition, enhancing the company's portfolio.

Vishal Sharma, Executive Director and CEO of Godrej Industries (Chemicals), highlighted the alignment of this acquisition with the company's strategy for sustainable growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

