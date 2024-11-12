Godrej Industries Expands into Food Sector with Savannah Surfactants Acquisition

Godrej Industries has announced the acquisition of the food additives and emulsifier business from Savannah Surfactants Limited for Rs 76 crore.

The announcement, made in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, revealed a strategic push into the Food & Beverages sector through this acquisition, enhancing the company's portfolio.

Vishal Sharma, Executive Director and CEO of Godrej Industries (Chemicals), highlighted the alignment of this acquisition with the company's strategy for sustainable growth and innovation.

