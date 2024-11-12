Left Menu

AstraZeneca's Bold Moves in the US and China: Navigating Growth and Challenges

AstraZeneca's promising third-quarter performance has led to a raised forecast for 2024, supported by strong demand for cancer and rare disease medications. The company is investing $3.5 billion to expand in the U.S. while navigating challenges in China, including a detained executive amid ongoing market concerns.

12-11-2024
AstraZeneca has raised its annual sales and profit forecasts for the second time this year, driven by robust demand for its cancer and rare diseases medications. The pharmaceutical giant has announced an additional $2 billion investment in research, development, and manufacturing in the United States, aiming to enhance its presence in the market.

This investment reflects the advantageous business atmosphere and the wealth of talent in the U.S., as highlighted by CEO Pascal Soriot. Despite positive developments, AstraZeneca faces challenges in China, where its shares have dropped amid national investigations. The company remains committed to cooperating with Chinese authorities if requested.

AstraZeneca's latest submission of a biologics license application for its experimental drug, datopotamab deruxtecan, with partner Daiichi Sankyo, has been positively received by analysts, increasing hopes for its approval in treating certain lung cancer patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

