Bengaluru's Aerospace Hub Boosted by New Haveus AeroTech Warehouse

Haveus AeroTech India has launched a 70,000 square foot warehousing facility near Bengaluru International Airport to improve airline turnaround times by storing aircraft spares and equipment. Plans are in place to expand in Delhi and Mumbai. Bengaluru's climate-controlled warehouse aims to protect aircraft components effectively.

Updated: 12-11-2024 14:54 IST
Haveus AeroTech India has inaugurated a new warehousing facility located near Bengaluru International Airport, aimed at enhancing airline turnaround times through improved storage solutions for aircraft spares and equipment.

The expansive 70,000 square foot facility can house a wide array of aircraft components, including wheels, brakes, engines, and radomes, serving as a crucial node in the supply chain as the region evolves into South India's key aviation hub.

Future expansion plans include acquiring 80,000 square feet in Delhi and Mumbai to tackle global supply chain issues, underscoring Bengaluru's rising prominence in the aviation sector.

