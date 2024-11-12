Bengaluru's Aerospace Hub Boosted by New Haveus AeroTech Warehouse
Haveus AeroTech India has launched a 70,000 square foot warehousing facility near Bengaluru International Airport to improve airline turnaround times by storing aircraft spares and equipment. Plans are in place to expand in Delhi and Mumbai. Bengaluru's climate-controlled warehouse aims to protect aircraft components effectively.
- Country:
- India
Haveus AeroTech India has inaugurated a new warehousing facility located near Bengaluru International Airport, aimed at enhancing airline turnaround times through improved storage solutions for aircraft spares and equipment.
The expansive 70,000 square foot facility can house a wide array of aircraft components, including wheels, brakes, engines, and radomes, serving as a crucial node in the supply chain as the region evolves into South India's key aviation hub.
Future expansion plans include acquiring 80,000 square feet in Delhi and Mumbai to tackle global supply chain issues, underscoring Bengaluru's rising prominence in the aviation sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India's Layover Room Policy Sparks Legal Challenge
Air India Sets New Benchmark with In-House Aircraft Modifications
Air India Flight's Emergency Landing Amid Bomb Scare
Air India Faces Turbulence as Cabin Crew Protests Room-Sharing Policy
Air India Takes Off with Airbus A350 on Ultra-Long-Haul Flights