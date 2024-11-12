BHEL Secures Major NTPC Contract for Telangana Power Plant

In a significant development for India's energy sector, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured a major contract from NTPC Limited to construct the Main Plant Package for the Telangana Stage-II Supercritical Thermal Power Plant, boasting a capacity of 3x800 megawatts (MW). BHEL's responsibilities encompass design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and civil construction of the plant.

Under the contract, BHEL has already commenced initial work following the issuance of a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) by NTPC. This move allows BHEL to begin fundamental engineering tasks for this high-capacity thermal plant, affirming its success as the chosen bidder in this key project.

BHEL's involvement highlights its extensive contribution to NTPC's infrastructure, having installed over 57% of NTPC's thermal power units across India. As the country's leading power equipment manufacturer, BHEL has installed more than 1,68,000 MW of utility power capacity nationwide. The project aligns with BHEL's commitment to enhancing India's energy security and promoting self-reliance in the power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)