Tide Surpasses Milestone with 1,200 Indian Employees, Plans 700 New Roles by 2025

Tide, a prominent business financial platform focusing on SMEs, has exceeded its employee growth target in India by reaching 1,200 employees ahead of schedule. Initially aiming for this milestone by 2026, the company now plans to add over 700 roles in the coming year, underscoring its commitment to sustainable growth and market expansion.

A major component of Tide’s growth strategy is its emphasis on product engineering and marketing, with new roles spanning these crucial areas. The company’s workforce, stationed in Delhi NCR and Hyderabad, plays a pivotal role in enhancing Tide's offerings, which are tailored to streamline financial and administrative processes for small businesses across India and the UK.

Tide's initiatives, such as the WOVEN program, focus on inclusivity and career development, particularly supporting women returning to work after breaks. Tide’s culture has earned it the Great Place to Work certification, highlighting its dedication to employee well-being and professional growth. CEO Gurjodhpal Singh credits the company’s success to its robust business model and international team working towards empowering small businesses worldwide.

