Tide Surpasses Milestone with 1,200 Indian Employees, Plans 700 New Roles by 2025
Tide, a leading business financial platform for SMEs, has surpassed its target by reaching 1,200 employees in India, two years ahead of schedule. In 2025, Tide aims to add 700 more roles, focusing on product engineering and marketing. Its initiatives, including WOVEN, emphasize inclusivity and employee growth.
- Country:
- India
Tide, a prominent business financial platform focusing on SMEs, has exceeded its employee growth target in India by reaching 1,200 employees ahead of schedule. Initially aiming for this milestone by 2026, the company now plans to add over 700 roles in the coming year, underscoring its commitment to sustainable growth and market expansion.
A major component of Tide’s growth strategy is its emphasis on product engineering and marketing, with new roles spanning these crucial areas. The company’s workforce, stationed in Delhi NCR and Hyderabad, plays a pivotal role in enhancing Tide's offerings, which are tailored to streamline financial and administrative processes for small businesses across India and the UK.
Tide's initiatives, such as the WOVEN program, focus on inclusivity and career development, particularly supporting women returning to work after breaks. Tide’s culture has earned it the Great Place to Work certification, highlighting its dedication to employee well-being and professional growth. CEO Gurjodhpal Singh credits the company’s success to its robust business model and international team working towards empowering small businesses worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tide
- India
- SMEs
- employment
- growth
- strategy
- WOVEN
- inclusivity
- financial platform
- career development
ALSO READ
Shaping the Future of Microfinance: Sa-dhan's Vision for Inclusive Growth
India's Ambitious Power Plans: Balancing Growth and Sustainability
Global Economic Growth Policies Drive Mental Health Crisis Among Impoverished Communities, Warns UN Expert
Lithuania's Political Shift: A New Era in Defense Strategy
Ajmera Realty's Stellar Growth: Profit Surges 57% in September Quarter