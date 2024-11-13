Bali's Volcano Chaos: Disruption in Paradise
Several international flights to Bali were cancelled after Mount Lewotobi erupted, spewing ash clouds over 10 km high. This prompted thousands of evacuations and flight cancellations by Jetstar, Qantas, AirAsia, and Virgin. Bali is a major tourist destination, heavily impacted by these disruptions.
International airlines are halting flights to Bali following explosive eruptions from Mount Lewotobi that have produced towering ash clouds and forced mass evacuations. The volcanic activity has severely impacted travel to Indonesia's premier tourist hotspot.
Major carriers such as Jetstar, Qantas, AirAsia, and Virgin have announced flight cancellations to and from the island, citing safety concerns due to the ash. Singapore Airlines also cancelled a flight from Bali, highlighting the widespread disruption caused by the volcanic eruptions.
The eruption activity extends beyond travel inconvenience, having already led to fatalities in the East Nusa Tenggara province. The heightened alertness underscores Indonesia's seismic challenges, as the country rests on the volatile Pacific 'Ring of Fire'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
