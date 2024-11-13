Bali's Volcano Chaos: Disruption in Paradise

International airlines are halting flights to Bali following explosive eruptions from Mount Lewotobi that have produced towering ash clouds and forced mass evacuations. The volcanic activity has severely impacted travel to Indonesia's premier tourist hotspot.

Major carriers such as Jetstar, Qantas, AirAsia, and Virgin have announced flight cancellations to and from the island, citing safety concerns due to the ash. Singapore Airlines also cancelled a flight from Bali, highlighting the widespread disruption caused by the volcanic eruptions.

The eruption activity extends beyond travel inconvenience, having already led to fatalities in the East Nusa Tenggara province. The heightened alertness underscores Indonesia's seismic challenges, as the country rests on the volatile Pacific 'Ring of Fire'.

(With inputs from agencies.)