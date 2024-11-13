Left Menu

Bali's Volcano Chaos: Disruption in Paradise

Several international flights to Bali were cancelled after Mount Lewotobi erupted, spewing ash clouds over 10 km high. This prompted thousands of evacuations and flight cancellations by Jetstar, Qantas, AirAsia, and Virgin. Bali is a major tourist destination, heavily impacted by these disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:10 IST
Bali's Volcano Chaos: Disruption in Paradise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

International airlines are halting flights to Bali following explosive eruptions from Mount Lewotobi that have produced towering ash clouds and forced mass evacuations. The volcanic activity has severely impacted travel to Indonesia's premier tourist hotspot.

Major carriers such as Jetstar, Qantas, AirAsia, and Virgin have announced flight cancellations to and from the island, citing safety concerns due to the ash. Singapore Airlines also cancelled a flight from Bali, highlighting the widespread disruption caused by the volcanic eruptions.

The eruption activity extends beyond travel inconvenience, having already led to fatalities in the East Nusa Tenggara province. The heightened alertness underscores Indonesia's seismic challenges, as the country rests on the volatile Pacific 'Ring of Fire'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024