Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Meets Disaster in Uttar Pradesh

A bus carrying wedding guests collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, killing three people and injuring nine others. The accident took place on a national highway when the bus lost control. Police are investigating the incident, while critically injured individuals receive treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:11 IST
A bus carrying wedding guests collided with a truck in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, leading to three deaths and nine injuries, according to police.

Police official Vijay Shankar Mishra reported the collision occurred on the national highway by Mauhar village, as the bus traveled from Muderi village to Noida.

The accident claimed the lives of two people at the scene, and another died at the hospital. Critically injured individuals were transferred to Hallett Hospital in Kanpur for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

