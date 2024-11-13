Wockhardt Narrowing Losses: A Financial Turnaround?

Drug firm Wockhardt reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2024. This reflects a significant improvement as the company had grappled with a loss of Rs 73 crore in the same period last year.

The Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations reached Rs 809 crore this quarter, up from Rs 753 crore in the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading slightly higher, up by 0.63% at Rs 1,189 per share on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)