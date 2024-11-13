Wockhardt Narrowing Losses: A Financial Turnaround?
Drug company Wockhardt has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore for the second quarter ending on September 30, 2024. This marks an improvement compared to a loss of Rs 73 crore in the same period last year. The firm's revenue increased from Rs 753 crore to Rs 809 crore.
Drug firm Wockhardt reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2024. This reflects a significant improvement as the company had grappled with a loss of Rs 73 crore in the same period last year.
The Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations reached Rs 809 crore this quarter, up from Rs 753 crore in the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
Shares of Wockhardt were trading slightly higher, up by 0.63% at Rs 1,189 per share on the BSE.
