Wockhardt Narrowing Losses: A Financial Turnaround?

Drug company Wockhardt has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore for the second quarter ending on September 30, 2024. This marks an improvement compared to a loss of Rs 73 crore in the same period last year. The firm's revenue increased from Rs 753 crore to Rs 809 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Wockhardt reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2024. This reflects a significant improvement as the company had grappled with a loss of Rs 73 crore in the same period last year.

The Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations reached Rs 809 crore this quarter, up from Rs 753 crore in the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading slightly higher, up by 0.63% at Rs 1,189 per share on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

