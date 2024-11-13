NALCO's Staggering Net Profit Surge: A Financial Triumph

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has reported a remarkable 415% increase in net profit for the quarter ending September 2024, with earnings reaching Rs 1,062 crore compared to Rs 206 crore in the same period last year, according to a company release.

The Board of Directors, at their meeting on Wednesday, noted that NALCO's total income for the quarter stood at Rs 4,001 crore. This represents a 32% rise from the Rs 3,044 crore reported in Q2 of the previous fiscal year.

Sanjay Lohiya, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NALCO, credited the strong Q2 results to improved operational efficiency and favorable aluminium prices. He emphasized the continued focus on operational excellence and seizing new opportunities to solidify market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)