NALCO's Staggering Net Profit Surge: A Financial Triumph

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) reported a 415% growth in net profit for Q2 of 2024, achieving Rs 1,062 crore. The company also recorded 32% growth in quarterly income at Rs 4,001 crore, supported by operational efficiency and high aluminium prices. An interim dividend of Rs 4 per share was declared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:09 IST
National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has reported a remarkable 415% increase in net profit for the quarter ending September 2024, with earnings reaching Rs 1,062 crore compared to Rs 206 crore in the same period last year, according to a company release.

The Board of Directors, at their meeting on Wednesday, noted that NALCO's total income for the quarter stood at Rs 4,001 crore. This represents a 32% rise from the Rs 3,044 crore reported in Q2 of the previous fiscal year.

Sanjay Lohiya, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NALCO, credited the strong Q2 results to improved operational efficiency and favorable aluminium prices. He emphasized the continued focus on operational excellence and seizing new opportunities to solidify market position.

