Rural Demand and Government Spending: Pillars of India's Economic Growth

ICICI Bank's report highlights rural demand and government spending as significant growth drivers for India's economy in H2FY25. While rural demand boosts FMCG and consumer durables, manufacturing sees mixed growth amid a deceleration in industrial production, yet the outlook remains optimistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In the latter half of the financial year, a new report by ICICI Bank identifies rural demand and government expenditure as pivotal forces for India's economic acceleration. The study anticipates an invigorated rural economy, thanks to the government's steadfast focus on infrastructure and welfare, which will positively impact these areas.

The report also indicates a robust performance in consumer durables, marked by a resilient demand reflecting an improved economic forecast. Non-durables, regarded as essentials like food and personal care items, demonstrated signs of a turnaround, marking a 2% growth in September after a period of contraction. Rural demand has been instrumental in this resurgence within the FMCG sector.

Furthermore, the manufacturing domain is experiencing growth, with electrical and transport equipment, as well as rubber and plastics showing notable recovery. However, juxtaposed with these improvements is a slowing industrial production, indicated by a moderate 2.6% year-on-year growth in the second quarter, a significant drop from previous markers. Despite this, the outlook remains positive, with rural demand and government spending set to shape the economic landscape of FY25.

