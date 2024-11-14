Left Menu

Karnataka Liquor Licences Revolt: Widespread Protest Against Corruption

The Karnataka Wine Merchants Federation announced a state-wide liquor bandh on November 20. Over 10,800 licence holders are expected to participate in a protest against alleged corruption in the state's Excise Department. The merchants are concerned about excessive competition due to improper issuance of new licences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:34 IST
  • India

In a significant move, over 10,800 liquor licences holders in Karnataka are set to shut shop on November 20, as announced by the Karnataka Wine Merchants Federation. Govindaraj Hegde, the Federation's General Secretary, conveyed that they expect an 85-90% participation rate for this statewide bandh.

The protest comes in response to accusations of rampant corruption within the state's Excise Department. Merchants argue that the government's indiscriminate issuance of new licences disregards existing rules and is fostering unsustainable competition.

The Federation has claimed that the liquor sector contributes a substantial 38,000 crore annually to the state's economy, but many dealers find it difficult to maintain their businesses amidst what they term as department-led corruption.

