FlyDubai: Unsung Hero of the Middle Eastern Skies Amid Conflict

In a landscape marred by ongoing warfare, Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport stands unusually quiet, with its gates largely deserted amid mass flight cancellations by global airlines. However, Emirati flights to the United Arab Emirates remain a notable exception, maintaining a vital aerial bridge for Israelis to the outside world.

While many carriers halted operations following eruptions of violence, FlyDubai has sustained multiple daily flights, reflecting the burgeoning ties between Israel and the UAE in the aftermath of the 2020 Abraham Accords. These continued operations highlight a shared commitment to diplomatic and economic engagement despite regional turbulence.

The persistent UAE flights offer both political support and financial benefits. FlyDubai, in particular, has reaped enhanced revenues amid its steadfast service, in stark contrast to the cautious pullbacks by other international and low-cost carriers citing safety concerns amid Middle Eastern tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)