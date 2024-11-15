Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus Accident in Andaman
A tragic bus accident in Buddha Nallah, North and Middle Andaman, resulted in two fatalities and left ten others injured. The incident, attributed to a brake failure, occurred on the Rangat-Mayabunder route. Authorities are investigating, while victims receive urgent medical attention.
A government bus plummeted into a roadside gorge in Buddha Nallah, North and Middle Andaman, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuring ten others. The accident, which transpired early Friday morning, has raised concerns over vehicle maintenance and road safety in the area.
According to police reports, the tragedy unfolded around 7:30 AM when the driver reportedly lost control due to a brake failure while navigating the Rangat-Mayabunder route. Among the deceased are Joel Tigga, a Home Guard, and P Gurumurthy, a local vegetable vendor.
Rescue operations proved challenging due to the difficult terrain, with it taking nearly an hour to extricate victims from the wreck. Authorities are investigating the incident and are working tirelessly to ensure the injured receive adequate medical treatment, with five critically injured individuals being transported to Port Blair for further care. The accident highlights the need for enhanced transport safety measures.
