Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus Accident in Andaman

A tragic bus accident in Buddha Nallah, North and Middle Andaman, resulted in two fatalities and left ten others injured. The incident, attributed to a brake failure, occurred on the Rangat-Mayabunder route. Authorities are investigating, while victims receive urgent medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus Accident in Andaman
Bus Accidents Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A government bus plummeted into a roadside gorge in Buddha Nallah, North and Middle Andaman, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuring ten others. The accident, which transpired early Friday morning, has raised concerns over vehicle maintenance and road safety in the area.

According to police reports, the tragedy unfolded around 7:30 AM when the driver reportedly lost control due to a brake failure while navigating the Rangat-Mayabunder route. Among the deceased are Joel Tigga, a Home Guard, and P Gurumurthy, a local vegetable vendor.

Rescue operations proved challenging due to the difficult terrain, with it taking nearly an hour to extricate victims from the wreck. Authorities are investigating the incident and are working tirelessly to ensure the injured receive adequate medical treatment, with five critically injured individuals being transported to Port Blair for further care. The accident highlights the need for enhanced transport safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024