India's Ready-Made Garment Exports Surge Amid Focus on Quality and Sustainability

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) announced a noteworthy increase in India's ready-made garment exports, which saw a 35% rise in October, attributing this growth to a focus on quality and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Chairman Sudhir Sekhri pointed out that exporting to countries like Korea, Japan, and Australia, with which India has free trade agreements, has significantly contributed to this positive trend. He highlighted the industry's emphasis on quality, sustainability, and affordability as key factors driving international demand.

Looking towards the future, India plans to host the Bharat Tex 2025, its largest textile fair, showcasing the industry’s potential. AEPC Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur stressed the need for continued government support in funding, training, and investment, particularly in light of global trade disruptions and rising costs.

