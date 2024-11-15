Greenpeace Advocates 'Clean Air Concession' for Delhi Metro Fares
Greenpeace India and Public Transport Forum have urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to introduce a 'Clean Air Concession' during severe pollution days. They propose fare reductions, better connectivity, and public campaigns, highlighting the transport sector's significant role in Delhi's air pollution.
Greenpeace India and the Public Transport Forum have officially approached the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, advocating for the implementation of a 'Clean Air Concession' on metro fares during days of intense air pollution.
The advocacy group underlined the urgent need for a cost-effective and efficient public transportation system to mitigate the high emission levels plaguing the capital. They emphasized this initiative's potential to revolutionize transit options and promote a shift among citizens towards more sustainable travel methods.
Highlighting that the transport sector contributes approximately 16% to Delhi's air pollution, the groups proposed metro fare reductions between 20-30% on high-pollution days. Their recommendations also include enhanced feeder services, public awareness campaigns, and improved air quality within metro facilities.
