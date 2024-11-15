Left Menu

Greenpeace Advocates 'Clean Air Concession' for Delhi Metro Fares

Greenpeace India and Public Transport Forum have urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to introduce a 'Clean Air Concession' during severe pollution days. They propose fare reductions, better connectivity, and public campaigns, highlighting the transport sector's significant role in Delhi's air pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Greenpeace India and the Public Transport Forum have officially approached the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, advocating for the implementation of a 'Clean Air Concession' on metro fares during days of intense air pollution.

The advocacy group underlined the urgent need for a cost-effective and efficient public transportation system to mitigate the high emission levels plaguing the capital. They emphasized this initiative's potential to revolutionize transit options and promote a shift among citizens towards more sustainable travel methods.

Highlighting that the transport sector contributes approximately 16% to Delhi's air pollution, the groups proposed metro fare reductions between 20-30% on high-pollution days. Their recommendations also include enhanced feeder services, public awareness campaigns, and improved air quality within metro facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

