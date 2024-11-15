Extra Trains to Aid PSC Exam Candidates in Kolkata

The Eastern Railway has announced additional train services scheduled for Saturday and Sunday to assist candidates participating in the West Bengal Public Service Commission (PSC) clerkship examination.

Metro Railway, operating in Kolkata, is set to enhance its service frequency during morning hours along the Blue Line corridor from Dakshineswar to New Garia on Sunday, officials have confirmed.

This planned increase includes 44 additional EMU suburban trains in the Howrah division, with detailed routes between points like Howrah-Memari and Bandel-Memari. Meanwhile, Metro Railway will run 138 services on the Blue Line this Sunday as opposed to the usual 130, ensuring smoother travel for all passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)