Tragic Collision on Dehradun-Nainital Highway Claims Seven Lives

A devastating accident on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway claimed the lives of seven individuals, including a newly-wed couple. The incident occurred when a car attempting an overtake collided with a tempo near Dhampur's fire station.

The impact caused the tempo to crash into an electric pole, tossing its passengers onto the road. This tragic event unfolded around 2 am, resulting in the deaths of six family members on the spot, with the tempo driver, Ajab Singh, succumbing to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police confirmed that two occupants of the car were injured. The deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

