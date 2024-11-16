Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Dehradun-Nainital Highway Claims Seven Lives

A fatal accident on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway resulted in the death of seven people, including a newly-wed couple, when a car collided with a tempo. The tempo hit an electric pole, leading to the passengers being thrown out. Two car passengers were injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:59 IST
Tragic Collision on Dehradun-Nainital Highway Claims Seven Lives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway claimed the lives of seven individuals, including a newly-wed couple. The incident occurred when a car attempting an overtake collided with a tempo near Dhampur's fire station.

The impact caused the tempo to crash into an electric pole, tossing its passengers onto the road. This tragic event unfolded around 2 am, resulting in the deaths of six family members on the spot, with the tempo driver, Ajab Singh, succumbing to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police confirmed that two occupants of the car were injured. The deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024